White signed with the Blue Jays as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
White has had brief periods of success at the big-league level, but his overall .236/.315/.409 slash line in 859 MLB plate appearances isn't good enough for a first baseman. He's now 30 years old and is coming off a season in which his only game action came in a nine-game stint for the KBO's SK Wyverns. He hit just .136/.367/.318 in those games before fracturing a finger, ending his season prematurely.