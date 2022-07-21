Nittoli agreed Thursday with the Blue Jays on a minor-league contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Nittoli will continue his career with another American League East organization after opting out of his minor-league deal with the Yankees earlier this week. Though the 31-year-old is expected to report to the Blue Jays' top affiliate in Buffalo, he should have a clearer path to a promotion to the big-league bullpen if he continues to perform as well as he did with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to electing free agency. Over his 22 appearances for the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate spanning 36.2 innings, Nittoli turned in a 3.44 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB.