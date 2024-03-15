Guerrero (knee) is starting at first base and batting third in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

The 24-year-old returned to the lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday after sitting out a couple games with a bruised left knee, and he'll return to playing the field a couple days later. There never seemed to be significant concern over the injury, and there shouldn't be any worries regarding Guerrero's availability for Opening Day now that he's fully back in action.