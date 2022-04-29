Guerrero (foot) is starting at first base and batting third Friday against the Astros.
The 23-year-old sat out Thursday's series opener after fouling a pitch off his right foot Wednesday against the Red Sox, but his absence will be limited to just one game, as expected. Guerrero initially played through the injury and had X-rays come back negative, so there shouldn't be any lingering concern now that he's retaking the field.
