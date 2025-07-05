Guerrero (foot) is starting at DH and batting third against the Angels on Saturday.

Guerrero sat out Friday's series opener after fouling a ball of his foot Thursday night, but he appears to have avoided a significant injury. While Toronto has elected to be cautious by slotting Guerrero in at DH instead of at first base, his presence in the lineup should elicit a sigh of relief from fantasy managers who roster him. Will Wagner is getting another start at first base Saturday, and it's unclear how long Guerrero will be held out from playing the field.