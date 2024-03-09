Guerrero (finger) will start at first base and bat third in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

It appears to be all systems go for Guerrero after he jammed his left middle finger during a plate appearance Tuesday. He has six hits this spring, including a majestic, 438-foot homer to dead center field against the Phillies on March 4. A bounce-back season is widely expected for the 24-year-old.