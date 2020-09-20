Guerrero (dizziness) is starting at first base and batting sixth Sunday against the Phillies.

The 21-year-old was withheld from Saturday's starting nine since he was feeling "a little dizzy" after a pitch grazed his helmet a face Friday, but he's good to go for Sunday's series finale. Guerrero has a .203/.282/.328 slash line with two homers through 19 games in September.