Guerrero (knee) is back in the Blue Jays' lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Guerrero missed two games with right knee discomfort, but he ran the bases pregame Friday and is ready to roll. He'll be the designated hitter in this one, with Brandon Belt handling first base.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Running bases pregame•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Drives in run as pinch hitter•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Takes swings Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Out again Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Out Wednesday, but MRI returns clean•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Leaves with right knee discomfort•