default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Guerrero (hamstring) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Monday's game versus the Twins.

Guerrero made a pinch-hitting appearance Sunday in Miami, but this will be his first start in a week as he comes back from left hamstring inflammation. The Blue Jays will ease him back into action at DH, as Ty France is getting another start at first base.

More News