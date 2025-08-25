Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Back in Toronto lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero (hamstring) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Monday's game versus the Twins.
Guerrero made a pinch-hitting appearance Sunday in Miami, but this will be his first start in a week as he comes back from left hamstring inflammation. The Blue Jays will ease him back into action at DH, as Ty France is getting another start at first base.
