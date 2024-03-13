Guerrero (knee) will bat third as the designated hitter in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

It's uncertain when Guerrero might return to the field, but he'll be able to return to exhibition play and get his at-bats in after making it through a full workout Tuesday. While Guerrero has been in and out of the lineup in recent days due to finger and knee issues, the Blue Jays don't seem to have any serious concern about his availability for Opening Day at this stage. The team didn't order imaging on his left knee.