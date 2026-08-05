Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Banged up, getting day off

Guerrero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, with manager John Schneider noting that the first baseman is "dealing with hamstring tightness and other stuff," Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Schneider didn't seem to be concerned that Guerrero would miss time beyond Wednesday, as the 27-year-old's absence from the lineup looks to be a maintenance day more than anything. Though Guerrero appeared to be uncomfortable after running out a groundball in Tuesday's 7-2 loss, Schneider said after the game Guerrero was "just tight, tired" and that it was "nothing major," per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. Kazuma Okamoto will man first base and bat second for Toronto in the series finale in Houston.