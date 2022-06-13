Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Tigers.
The young slugger got the Blue Jays on the board in the fourth inning by taking Tarik Skubal deep. Guerrero's numbers in 2022 have been disappointing compared to his sky-high preseason expectations, but he's at least found his power stroke in June, slashing .255/.314/.617 through 11 games on the month with five of his 14 homers on the year.
