Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The first baseman launched a no-doubt solo shot to straightaway center field off Nick Nelson in the first inning, Guerrero's first long ball of the spring, before adding an RBI single in the fifth. Guerrero came into camp in excellent shape, and that's translated into early results at the plate -- he's gone 6-for-13 through five games with a 1:2 BB:K.