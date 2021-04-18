Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.
He walked and scored another run in the nightcap, but it was his sixth-inning blast off Mike Minor that was the highlight of Guerrero's day. The 22-year-old appears headed for his long-awaited breakout campaign, and through 15 games he's slashing a dazzling .412/.524/.706 with four homers and 11 RBI.
