Guerrero went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Guardians.

The 24-year-old slugger gave the Jays an early lead by taking Noah Syndergaard deep in the first inning on a changeup that stayed up in the zone, but Toronto eventually fell 10-7 in the 11th. Guerrero has hit safely in eight straight games and gone yard in two of the last three to get to 20 homers on the season, and the late August hot streak offers some hope he can regain his swagger in September -- his .784 OPS on the season is a long way from the 1.002 mark he delivered in 2021.