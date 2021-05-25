Guerrero went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's loss to the Rays.

Guerrero clobbered a 461-foot solo homer in the fourth inning, and he followed that up with a two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth. The slugger continues to see the ball well, leaving the yard four times in his last four contests. He now sits with 15 long balls to go along with 39 RBI and a .333 batting average on the year (46 games).