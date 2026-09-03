Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBI during the Blue Jay's 11-0 win over the Guardians on Wednesday.

Guerrero has performed well below expectations this season, but the Blue Jays are hoping that Wednesday's performance is a sign of things to come for the 31-year-old first baseman. He put Toronto on the board early with an RBI double before belting a three-run homer in the second. Guerrero's RBI single in the sixth brought him up to five runs driven in -- his most in a game since his six RBI against the Yankees on June 29, 2024 -- and it also brought him up to 1,200 hits in his major-league career. The Blue Jays will need more of this version of Guerrero as the team pushes for a spot in the postseason.