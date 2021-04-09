Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.
The 22-year-old smacked a homer off Griffin Canning in the first inning. The right-handed hitter will have a lot of eyes on him, as many analysts are projecting a breakout season for him. So far, so good, as he's blasted a pair of homers and driven in five runs with a .348/.483/.652 slash line to open the season.
