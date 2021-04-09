Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.
The 22-year-old smacked a homer off Griffin Canning in the first inning. The right-handed hitter will have a lot of eyes on him as many analysts project a breakout season from him giving his raw power. It was Guerrero's second home run of the season and he knocked in teammate Bo Bichette to take the lead in the sixth inning. He is slashing .348/.483/.652.
