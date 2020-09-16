Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 20-6 loss to the Yankees.

The 21-year-old was dialed in, collecting hits on the first pitch in each of his first three at-bats before the Yankees were finally able to retire him in the eighth inning. Guerrero is slashing .251/.328/.440 through 47 games with seven homers and 24 RBI, as he continues to struggle to find his minor-league form.