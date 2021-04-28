Guerrero went 3-for-4 with three home runs and seven total RBI during Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Guerrero did something his father never accomplished during his stellar 16-year career and had arguably the best game of his young career. He belted a grand slam in the third inning and a solo homer in the fifth before capping things off with a two-run shot in the seventh -- the first two were off Max Scherzer. Guerrero also became the fourth player to smash three grand slams before turning 23 years old in MLB history, joining a list that also includes Ozzie Albies, Giancarlo Stanton and Albert Pujols, and he is also the youngest to record three homers and seven RBI in a single game since 1901.