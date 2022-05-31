Guerrero (wrist) will start at first base and bat third in Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Guerrero was on the bench for Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels while he contended with a sore left wrist, but he felt well enough to make a pinch-hitting appearance in the Blue Jays' victory. With the benefit of an off day Monday, Guerrero's wrist no longer looks to be much of a concern as the Blue Jays kick off a six-game homestand.