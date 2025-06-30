Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

The first baseman went back-to-back with Addison Barger in the first inning to stake the Blue Jays to a 2-0 lead, with Guerrero's blast soaring over the Green Monster and nearly leaving Fenway Park completely. It's the 12th long ball of the season for Guerrero and his fourth in the last 12 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .317/.440/.683 with 10 RBI and 11 runs.