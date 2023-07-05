Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Guerrero restored the Blue Jays' lead with an eighth-inning blast for the final runs of the game. He's gone 11-for-37 (.297) with four homers and 12 RBI over his last 10 games. The first baseman has just 13 homers and a .455 slugging percentage in what's been a down power year, but he's batting a steady .277 with 54 RBI, 39 runs scored, four stolen bases and 18 doubles through 83 contests. Guerrero's recent play suggests his power may be coming around again.