Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Friday's loss against the Red Sox.

Guerrero smashed his 19th homer of the campaign off reliever Hirokazu Sawamura in the sixth inning, and he continues to see the ball extremely well while supplying power to all fields. The slugger has hit safely in six of his nine games this month while blasting three homers, and he's hitting an impressive .419 with a stellar 1.352 OPS across 37 plate appearances in June.