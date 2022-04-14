Guerrero received two stitches on his finger after going 4-for-4 with three home runs, a double and four RBI during Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Yankees, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 23-year-old was bleeding a decent amount after being accidently spiked at first base by a baserunner, but he got patched up and crushed New York pitching the rest of the evening. Guerrero was 0-for-8 through the first two games of the series but came alive Wednesday and put on a one-man show against the Yankees. The injury isn't expected to affect his status going forward, and he already illustrated it shouldn't impact his performance.