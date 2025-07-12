Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a walk, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 7-6 win over the Athletics.

Guerrero's first hit of the game was the 1,000th of his career, making him the youngest player in Blue Jays history to reach that mark with the team. He's been a little quiet at the plate to begin July, going 9-for-36 (.250) with no home runs, two RBI and a 7:7 BB:K over his first nine games this month. Overall, the first baseman has a .279/.384/.439 slash line with 12 home runs, 46 RBI, 57 runs scored and five steals across 92 contests this season.