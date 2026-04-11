Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Collects three hits Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored, one steal and an RBI during Toronto's 10-4 win over Minnesota on Friday.
Guerrero notched his first steal of the season in the seventh inning before being brought home on an RBI single by Davis Schneider, and the former drove in a run of his own on a double in the eighth. Guerrero has just one home run through 13 regular-season games, but he currently boasts a .429 OBP that would be a career high if maintained.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Finally launches first homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Reaches base four times•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Launches first spring homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Two hits in return from WBC•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Go-ahead homer in Game 4 win•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Named ALCS MVP•