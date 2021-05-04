Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 loss to Oakland.
Guerrero knocked a double and came around to score in the eighth to pull Toronto within a run of the Athletics. He raised his season slash line to .356/.496/.644 with 12 extra-base hits through 115 plate appearances. It was his fourth straight game scoring a run.
