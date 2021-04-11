Guerrero went 2-for-4 with two walks, a stolen base, three RBI and a run scored Saturday in a victory over the Angels.

Guerrero was one of a trio of Blue Jays hitters to drive in at least three runs in the blowout win. It was the second time in the last three days that the young star finished with three runs batted in, and his eight total RBI this season are tied with Randal Grichuk for the top mark on the club. Guerrero is off to a hot start to the campaign, slashing .379/.538/.621 with a pair of homers and an 8:6 BB:K.