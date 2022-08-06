Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Twins.

Guerrero's second homer in as many games got the Blue Jays within a run in the seventh inning. He extended his hitting streak to 16 contests, and this was his eighth multi-hit effort in that span. The first baseman has gone 27-for-64 (.422) during the streak to lift his slash line to .289/.362/.515 with 23 long balls, 68 RBI, 62 runs scored and four stolen bases through 105 contests this year.