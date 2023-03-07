Guerrero (knee) could be ready to hit in the batting cage by this weekend, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Guerrero continues to receive treatment on his sore right knee and is making steady progress each day. The injury is considered minor, but the Blue Jays will take things slowly with their star first baseman. Guerrero figures to be ready to return to Grapefruit League play by next week and has plenty of time to get tuned up by Opening Day.
