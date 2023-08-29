The Blue Jays are open to using Guerrero at third base late in games following the injury to Matt Chapman (finger), Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The team doesn't plan to give Guerrero any starts at the hot corner, but he could be used there on occasion should late-game substitutions dictate it. Guerrero, who hasn't played more than two innings at third base in a season since 2019, has begun taking grounders there pregame. For fantasy purposes, there might be an outside shot that he gains eligibility there, depending on your league's specifications. Davis Schneider started at third base on Monday in the Jays' first game without Chapman, who is without a timetable as he nurses a sprained right middle finger.