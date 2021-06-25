Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and another run scored during Thursday's win over the Orioles.

Guerrero stayed red hot atop the MLB home run leaderboard as he cranked his 24th of the season, this time a 422-shot against Dean Kremer in the second inning. The 22-year-old has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games as he continues to lead the Blue Jays in pretty much every batting category, including hits (89), on-base percentage (.441), RBI (61) and average (.338).