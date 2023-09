Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and three runs scored in Friday's 11-4 win over the Rays.

The 24-year-old slugger continues a late-season surge that has helped push the Jays to the verge of the playoffs -- they need one more win, or a Mariners loss, to lock up a wild-card spot. Over his last 12 games, Guerrero is slashing .302/.423/.628 with two doubles, four homers, eight RBI and 10 runs.