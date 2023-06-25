Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 7-3 win over the A's.

One day after launching his first long ball of the season at the Rogers Centre, Guerrero did it again by belting an Austin Pruitt curveball to straightaway center field in the sixth inning, emphatically ending his mysterious home power outage. Guerrero is slashing .272/.366/.432 through 22 games in June with three of his 11 homers and 13 of his 48 RBI on the year, numbers that would be impressive for lesser hitters but which represent something of a disappointing month for the 24-year-old.