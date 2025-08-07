Guerrero 4-for-7 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's rout of the Rockies.

Guerrero launched his 18th homer of the year to right-center field off Victor Vodnik in the eighth inning. The 26-year-old slugger was a big part of Toronto's record-setting trip to the Coors Field, going 8-for-17 with two doubles, two homers, four RBI and seven runs over the three games, and both long balls were to the opposite field -- a very strong sign that Guerrero's getting his swing locked in, and is gearing up for a big finish to the summer.