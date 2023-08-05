Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.
The first baseman took James Paxton deep in the first inning for a solo shot, one of five Blue Jays homers on the night. Winning the Home Run Derby during the All-Star break has perked up Guerrero's power output, as five of his 18 long balls this season have come in the 20 games since, but his .230/.341/.473 slash line during that stretch remains something of a disappointment.
