Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.
He ripped a line drive to center field off Matt Harvey in the third inning for his 25th homer of the year -- a ball hit so hard, it beat Cedric Mullins to the wall even though the Baltimore center fielder raced back thinking he had a chance to make a play on it. Guerrero reclaimed the major-league home run lead with the blast, and he continues to torment opposition pitchers with a .340 batting average and 1.116 OPS through 74 games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Cranks 24th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Socks three-run shot•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Keeps on mashing•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Homers again Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Swats 20th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Clubs MLB-leading 19th homer•