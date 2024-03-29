Guerrero went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rays on Opening Day.

The 25-year-old slugger demolished a Zach Eflin cutter in the sixth inning, sending it 450 feet over the batter's eye in center field. Guerrero has seen his numbers decline the last two seasons after a monster 2021 campaign in which he produced 48 homers, 111 RBI and a 1.002 OPS, and his ability to rebound to something closer to that level of performance will be crucial to the Blue Jays' fortunes in 2024.