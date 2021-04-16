Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs in a loss to the Royals on Thursday.
The right-handed hitter smoked a solo shot off Kyle Zimmer in the seventh inning, launching the ball a whopping 456 feet. It was the third of the year for the prodigal 22-year-old, who is currently slashing .413/.526/.674 in 2021.
