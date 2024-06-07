Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Thursday's win over the Orioles.

The first baseman opened the scoring by launching a cutter from Cade Povich over the right-field fence in the third inning. Guerrero has gone yard twice in the last four games, giving him seven homers on the year, and over the last 15 contests he's slashing .345/.433/.552.