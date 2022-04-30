Guerrero went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Friday's 11-7 loss to Houston.
Guerrero had a day off Thursday with a minor foot issue but he looked plenty healthy Friday, launching a three-run shot off Jose Urquidy in the third inning. The 23-year-old slugger is slashing .301/.369/.575 with six homers and 16 RBI through 84 plate appearances. He was 10-for-38 (.263) without a home run in his previous 11 contests.
