Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Dealing with inflammation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager John Schneider said Guerrero, who is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, was diagnosed with left hamstring inflammation and is considered day-to-day, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old suffered the injury during Monday's contest, but an MRI showed that he's avoided a serious injury. The Blue Jays have a scheduled day off Thursday, and Guerrero could be held out again Wednesday if the club chooses to play it safe with the franchise first baseman.
