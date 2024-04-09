Guerrero went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and one run scored in Monday's 5-2 win against Seattle.

Guerrero had a seven-game stretch near the start of the season where he tallied just four hits over 24 plate appearances, but the slugger seems to be on an upswing with four hits, including three of the extra-base variety, over the past three outings. No matter if he's in a slump or hitting out of one, the 25-year-old will be a fixture in the Blue Jays lineup as he's been the No. 2 hitter in all 11 games to date.