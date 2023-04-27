Guerrero went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Guerrero extended Toronto's lead to 3-0 with a two-run, two-out double in the third inning. The 24-year-old first baseman has hit safely in six straight games, going 8-for-25 with two homers and four doubles in that span. Guerrero is off to another fast start this season, slashing .333/.407/.535 with five home runs, 15 RBI and 18 runs scored through 113 plate appearances.