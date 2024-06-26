Guerrero went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Red Sox.

He did get charged with two errors, but Guerrero made up for his fielding gaffes with two-run doubles in the third and fourth innings. The first baseman is red hot, slashing .349/.364/.628 over the last 10 games with three doubles, three homers and 10 RBI.