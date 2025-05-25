Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Rays.

Guerrero supplied the Blue Jays' only run in the sixth inning, when he took Shane Baz deep to left field for a solo home run. Guerrero is up to seven home runs on the season, three of which have come over his last nine games. He has slashed .282/.400/.462 with 17 runs scored, four home runs and nine RBI over 95 plate appearances since the beginning of May.