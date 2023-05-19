Guerrero (knee) was brought on as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of Thursday's loss to the Yankees and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

The first baseman sat out Wednesday's game after tweaking his knee Tuesday while attempting to field a bunt, but the fact that the Blue Jays were willing to let Guerrero hit a day later is a strong sign his absence should be brief. He's slashing .312/383/.516 on the year with seven homers and 27 RBI in 41 games.