Guerrero went 3-for-6 with a homer and six RBI in Tuesday's 20-1 victory over Tampa Bay.

Guerrero got Toronto's offensive explosion started with an RBI single in the first inning before cranking a grand slam off Luke Raley in the Jays' nine-run ninth. It's an encouraging display from Guerrero after he went 2-for-17 without driving in a run over his previous four games. Overall, the 24-year-old first baseman is slashing .300/.368/.500 with eight home runs and 33 RBI through 204 plate appearances this year.